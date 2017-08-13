14th August: A Letter - Sutanu Mitra

Dear readers,

Freedom means Independence. Independence comes with a shared responsibility. Is a man prepared for it?

Freedom means Liberty. Liberty comes with a space for himself or herself on a personal level. Is a man prepared to leave some space for near or dear one(s)?

On the eve of Independence Day, Rupa is grappling with these questions as she takes a walk on the roof of her college hostel.

A kite fight is on while some other kites, too, engage themselves in a war elsewhere. Suddenly a kite is cut off and flies up to the sky until it becomes almost a dot and presides over the tiny earth below.

Rupa takes out her binoculars and through the lenses watches the solitary flight of the cut-off kite.

How grand it now looks in its dazzling whiteness!

How liberated it now feels after getting cut off from its latai!

Rupa comes down to her room, shots off a letter to Supriyo, her lover, an engineer by profession, an alien to her, still, after years of courtship.

Is Rupa going to snap her relationship with Supriyo in her 14th August letter?

The answer is in the pages of 14th August: A Letter.

Thousands of readers, so far, have throbbed with a bated breath as Rupa thinks over, reflects over, mulls over, broods over, ponders over what direction she will take in shaping her future life.

Read it. Live it. Feel it…….

Yours

Sutanu