Bijoya Dashami - A Wish

Four-day-long Durga puja comes to an end today. It is time for immersion. Durga idols are being taken to ponds and tanks and rivers. And immersed. It is quite heart-wrenching to see just the surface of Durga floats over water before getting down. The Goddess, who has been built painstakingly by the artisans over a period of more than a month, is made to depart to become a mere heap of hay and bamboo sticks.

A thick layer of flowers, lotuses and marigolds, dry and emaciated as used over four days for worship, accompanies Durga and her retinue. They, too, go down.

Dhaks punctuate the overall grim mood as they sound poignant and doleful. Solidly solitary.

Women try to make merry with a riotous play of sindoor.

But the writing on the wall is obvious. Again a patient wait of a year before Durga comes to the earth.

A year of wait! A year of uncertainties before the certain arrival of the Goddess.

In between, let me wish Bijoya Dashami to my readers.