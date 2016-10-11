Sounds of dhak. Sounds of mikes carrying strains of Hindi film songs. Of 70s and 80s. From Ek du je ke liye to Quyamat se quyamat tak. Of heroes and heroines when six packs and figure zero were unheard of. And a fine drizzle threatening to get heavy to very heavy in time.

Dhaks are getting closer to the pond at the back of my home. Priests close together, mumble some shlokas. Crackers are bursting to the thrilled shouts of processionists. A strong smell of camphor and agarbatis is wafting in. Aporajita flowers are thrown to the water. A blue-throated bird is flown in the air. NILKANTHO.The bird is expected to fly away to Koilash and inform Lord Shiva of Durga’s arrival in advance. Durga will now undertake a journey from father’s home on earth to her husband’s in the Himalayas. “Balo Durga mai ki” – a man cries out. “Joy” – others follow. An interplay of solo and chorus goes on for sometime. Then the heavy earthy model of Durga is immersed. Her siblings— Ganesh, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartik — in that order— are made to follow suit.

After they are gone, the ghat at the pond becomes alone. Flowers are strewn all over. Marigold garlands are floating scattered. A part of Durga’s face still has managed to be up over the surface of the water. She becomes a loner after leaving earth. The ghat remains a sole witness to a lonely journey from earth to heaven of a lonely mother.