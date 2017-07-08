Iswar, Allah, God - Sutanu Mitra

My immediate provocation for writing on a topic like this is what’s happening in Basirhat and Baduria in the district of North 24 Parganas in my state West Bengal. Two communities here are going after each other in the name of religion. One man was killed, several injured; several huts torched; arson and looting going on rampant; again all these in the name of religion.

So what does it come to mean when things are happening in the name of religion?

It all means that Iswar and Allah are engaged in a bitter quarrel and are fighting to settle some score over one another to prove their own supremacy! Only a full-scale stupid can think in this way.

Iswar, Allah and God are Iswar, Allah and God because they are above the humans and their wretched narrow-mindedness. It is the humans who ‘humanise’ them to suit their own diabolical ends and bring them down from their esoteric places.

It is time to deify them, not defy them through PEACE, which is the only divine order.