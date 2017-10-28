Sheeuli isn’t Coming - Sutanu Mitra

Hemonto arrived. This season is called in English Late Autumn. But Sheeuli is refusing to come. We are missing the pink-stalked white flowers and their fall on rough surface of leaves of the tree. The underneath of tree gets awash with the sweep of white and pink; tiny and dew-laden Sheeuli. Usually.

Akash-prodip is illuminating the night sky. Small bulb attached to a bamboo pole is lighted from the roof. This solitary light signals the departure of festive season. Nature looks pensive. So is the day shortened by the prematured day end. Sheeuli bursts forth around this time. Usually.

Sheeuli trees are looking bare. The green leaves wistfully peep out from branches, expecting coveted fall of Sheeuli on them. As usual.

Sheeuli is refusing to come. Quite unusual.